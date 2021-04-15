040921.COVID graphic.jpg

The Franklin County Health Department confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Currently, 49 coronavirus cases are active in the county.

Since the pandemic started 13 months ago, 3,795 Franklin Countians have tested positive for the virus and 57 have died from COVID-19 complications.

The health department did not administer any vaccinations Thursday, but is planning to vaccinate those scheduled to receive the since-paused Johnson & Johnson vaccine with the Moderna vaccine.

"We do not know how long the pause will continue on Johnson and Johnson but will await guidance from the ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices), CDC, FDA, Kentucky Department for Public Health and Gov. Andy Beshear on when we will have another Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic," Brittany Parker, FCHD deputy director, said.

"Till then there are still lots of opportunities in the community to get vaccinated with either Moderna or Pfizer — please check the vaccine website  (kycovid19.ky.gov) to see where availability is. Let‘s not let this slow down Franklin County reaching herd immunity/normalcy!"

In total, FCHD has provided 11,494 vaccinations — including 4,667 first doses, 4,472 second doses and 2,355 Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines. 

"There is no reason to panic," Parker said to those who have received the J&J vaccine. "Just be mindful and aware of the signs and symptoms and keep your health care provider informed."

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription