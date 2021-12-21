Franklin County constables are up for election in 2022. Before the Jan. 7 filing deadline, four districts have someone running for the position. Two of them are long-term incumbents.
As of publishing, the first district has Michael Marraccini (R) running, the third district has Greg Grimes (R) and Jeffrey Alan Sizemore (D) running, and the second, fifth and sixth districts’ incumbents, Bob Davis (D), Billy Mills (D) and Richard Sandifer (D), respectively, are running. The incumbents for the first and third districts, as well as those in the fourth district, have yet to file.
Sixth district constable Sandifer, who has held the position for about 10 years and also runs Elite Performance Auto Repair with his son, said he first decided to run after spending time with friends in law enforcement. He felt it was a way to help his community.
Aside from a few ride-alongs with police officers, Sandifer said there wasn’t anything that qualified him for the position. However, since he took office, he has engaged in multiple trainings with law enforcement, including some events with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
“I’ve been to SWAT training with the Sheriff’s office a few years ago. It was when Pat [Melton] was sheriff. I went to Tennessee and spent a three-day training event with the deputies that were in the SWAT team. I’ve been to several different classes, with the Sherriff’s office and the city, both. I also went through a few classes with [Kentucky] homeland security.”
Sandifer told the State Journal he sees what he does almost as a volunteer opportunity to help his community.
“I enjoy doing what I do. It’s almost like a volunteer to the community because if the police ever wreck and they need an extra hand to direct traffic, I figure I can do that, versus tying up an officer that can be answering a call somewhere.”
Fifth district constable Mills has been in his position for almost 20 years. He said when he was faced with retirement, he would rather do something with his time.
“I don’t like retirement, I like to keep moving and working. I’ve always been like that. I don’t wanna sit at home.”
Mills is solely a constable; he does not have another outside job. He said if someone needs something done as a constable, they give him a call.
“I work seven days a week. If there’s anything someone needs me to do, I’ll do it.”
Michael Marraccini is running for first district constable. Current constable, Steve Shelton (D), is running for Franklin County Judge-Executive.
Marraccini was born in Anderson County and has lived in Frankfort for around 14 years. Having worked in Kentucky’s prison system, including at the Kentucky Institution for Women in Pewee Valley, he is currently a neighborhood inspector for the city.
In addition to his experience from working in the prison system, Marraccini, who is 33, said he would be able to bring a different perspective to the position.
“I guess I bring a little bit younger perspective into the constables that are currently in office.”
As for why Marraccini is running, he said he wants to help serve his community.
“I wanna be able to give back as much as I can and I feel like this is a good position to do that.”
Constable Mills said in his time in the position, he’s enjoyed working both with and for the people. Even when things get difficult, he said he hasn’t had any problems, which he boils down to how he treats people while on the job.
“You try to treat ‘em right. But at the same time, you got to do your job. And that’s what it comes down to.”
Constable Sandifer echoed his feelings, saying it takes a certain person to hold this position.
“You really got to care about your community to do this job.”
