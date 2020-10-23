Frankin County's COVID-19 case count jumped by 16 cases Friday, bringing the total number of local residents diagnosed with the virus to 831 since the pandemic began.
According to the Franklin County Health Department, 63 cases are active in the community and 12 are active in the school community.
A total of 740 Franklin County residents have recovered from the virus, and local deaths remain at 16.
The health department will have a free COVID-19 testing event Tuesday at the Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector, from 9 a.m.-noon.
Registration is encouraged, and it can be done by going to fchd.org and clicking on the blue button. Those interested may also call 502-564-7647 to register.
Free flu shots are available on Fridays at the health department’s clinic at 100 Glenns Creek Road. To register for a flu shot, go to fchd.org and click on the green button.
Case numbers continue to rise in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,457 new coronavirus cases on Friday.
Currently, 819 Kentuckians are hospitalized; 205 are in ICU and 97 are on a ventilator.
“This week has been a tough week, with three out of the five highest days for new COVID-19 cases,” said Beshear. “This virus is everywhere. It is in your community. We need every community doing what it takes to defeat it.”
A total of 93,748 Kentuckians have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Beshear announced 16 new deaths raising the total number of state residents who have died from the virus to 1,396.
The state's testing positivity rate rose to 5.34%.
“Wear a mask. It saves lives. I’ve now tested negative four straight times after sitting in the passenger seat next to someone driving who was infectious with COVID,” the governor explained, adding that the first family will end their quarantine Saturday morning after testing negative four times.
“I was wearing a mask. He was wearing a mask. That shows you that it works.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.