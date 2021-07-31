Franklin County's COVID-19 incidence rate is back in the red zone at 25.3, according to a state report posted Friday.
The red zone is classified as "critical" and consists of counties with incidence rates higher than 25. The county hasn't been in the red zone since Feb. 8.
The seven-day incidence is calculated by taking the total number of unique new cases in each county over the past seven days, divided by seven to get a daily average, divided by the U.S. Census Bureau county population, and multiplied by 100,000 to get the incidence per 100,000 people, according to https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.
The cases counted each day are based on the date an investigation was opened in National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS). Duplicate cases are removed before the calculation, so each positive case is only included once. State and local health department data will vary for a variety of reasons including data entry timing, communication processes and seven-day averaging, according to the website.
The Capital City Activity Center announced Friday that all in person activities are canceled until further notice due to Franklin County being in the red zone.
On Thursday, the Franklin County Health Department reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Monday. The number of active cases had risen from 37 to 81 in three days.
“Franklin County is currently seeing a surge in cases,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. “We are reporting 4,271 cases to date (since the pandemic began in March 2020).
“Additionally, there are 35 more cases to be worked as there were over 50 cases reported today (Thursday) alone. We know how to defeat this and slow the spread — take the precautions and get the vaccine. If you need testing or a vaccine, please give us a call at 502-564-7647 to get scheduled.”
For counties in the red zone, the state offers the following recommendations:
• Increase vaccination efforts to reach unvaccinated persons.
• Encourage masking as an effective way to reduce spread.
• Encourage physical distancing and maximize usage of outdoor spaces for gatherings.
• Encourage medically vulnerable persons to avoid social activities with unvaccinated persons.
• Consider postponing large public events.
• Engage community partners and stakeholders to implement a strong communication plan.
