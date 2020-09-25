The Franklin County Health Department reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday.
That brings the county's total to 634 cases since the pandemic began in March.
There are 72 active cases, including 28 in the community and 44 in schools, which includes K-12 and college students and staff.
Deaths from the virus remain at 14 for the county, and 548 Franklin County residents have recovered from COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear updated the state's COVID numbers in a press release Friday.
He reported 930 new confirmed cases of the virus for a state total of 65,066 since the pandemic began.
Of the 930 cases, 131 are in children ages 18 and younger.
“We cannot continue to have days where we have 900-plus cases,” Beshear said in the release. “Please put on your mask. Please engage in social distancing. The lives and the health of the Kentuckians around us depend on it.”
An additional 12 deaths were reported, bringing the state's total to 1,149.
At least 1,321,987 coronavirus tests have been performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate Friday was 4.48%, and at least 11,677 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
