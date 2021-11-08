FCHD - Daily Count

After recording 1,125 cases of COVID-19 in September, Franklin County had 536 confirmed cases in October, according to the Franklin County Health Department.

FCHD reported 64 additional cases of COVID Monday since its last report on Thursday.

Franklin County has had a total of 7,210 cases of COVID since the pandemic began in March 2020.

There are currently 127 active COVID cases in the county, a drop of 25 since Thursday’s report.

A total of 7,002 county residents have recovered from COVID, and deaths from the virus remain at 81.

Apex Emergentology is continuing its COVID testing in Frankfort but will change testing times starting this weekend and shift all testing to the Juniper Hill location. Testing will be available at Juniper Hill from noon-6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The test is an oral swab test. Results are available between 24-72 hours. No pre-registration is required, but some form of identification is required for testing.

The vaccine status of total COVID cases in the county is 12% fully vaccinated, 50% unvaccinated, 6% partially vaccinated, 8% not old enough to be vaccinated, and 24% unknown. The unknown entities don’t have a KYIR (Kentucky Immunization Registry) account, and the assumption is they are unvaccinated.

Franklin County remains in the red zone with a current incidence rate of 30 on the state website kycovid19.ky.us.

The incidence rate is the average daily cases per 100,000 population based on the previous seven days.

