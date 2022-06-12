DSC_7427.JPG

Kevin Benter, the judge for the Franklin County Dairy Show gives guidance to one of the showmanship competition entries. (Ben Mackin | State Journal) 

More than 120 cows and heifers from 13 Kentucky counties were at Lakeview Park on Saturday for the 25th Franklin County Dairy Show.

The show featured 18 different categories including showmanship, summer, seasonal yearling, aged cow and dry cow to name a few.

DSC_7449.JPG

Lily Roadcap of Waddy and her ayrshire heifer took the top prize at the intermediate showmanship competition. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

Kevin Benter of Indiana was on hand to judge the entries. As the kids brought their heifers and cows into the ring for the showmanship competitions, Bentner took a few seconds with each entry to give feedback.  

Event organizer Jackie Branham said that events like the one held on Saturday help kids get ready for a summer of county and state fairs. 

“There are different county shows and the state has district shows,” Branham noted. “They are all prepping for the state fair, which is the ultimate thing. It’s a learning experience.”

DSC_7428.JPG

Judge Kevin Benter from Indiana inspects a heifer during the junior showmanship competition of the Franklin County Dairy Show (Ben Mackin | State Journal) 

Branham went on to mention that the fair represented the future of the dairy industry and that it was more than just dairy farmers.

“This is the youth of the dairy business,” Branham said, gesturing to the surrounding event. “Though the kids are not all from dairies. A lot of the kids just show and go into college and different careers as agriculture teachers and Future Farmers of America teachers. These programs teach kids to care for animals as well as sportsmanship and things like that.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription