The Franklin County Democratic Woman’s Club hosted its annual membership tea and officer installation Sunday at the Carter House.

Officers for 2023 are Stella Pollard, president; Andrea Mueller, 1st vice president; Kelly Dycus, 2nd vice president; Karen Thompson, 3rd vice president; Kristy Taylor, secretary; and Megan Kinney, treasurer.

121322 Franklin County Democratic Woman's Club

From left are the new officers for the Franklin County Democratic Woman's Club Kristy Taylor, Karen Thompson, Kelly Dycus, Andrea Mueller and Stella Pollard. (Photo submitted)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription