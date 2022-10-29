FCFD_Donation_1.jpeg

Franklin County Fire Chief Brian Brewer, Captain Nicholas Scrogham and Engineer Michael Shaw stand in front of the fire engine the FCFD donated to the Letcher County Fire Department. (Photo submitted)

This past week, Franklin County Fire Chief Brian Brewer and Department Mechanic David Wilhoite delivered a surplus Fire Truck to Letcher County.

The vehicle was removed from the Franklin County Fire Department’s fleet through their vehicle rotation program. Therefore, it has not been in active service for more than a year. Previously, the department tried to sell the vehicle, however, they were unable to find a buyer after multiple attempts.

