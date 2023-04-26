Three of the five graduates from the latest class of Franklin County Drug Court and county staff pose for a picture after the graduation. From left to right, Case Manager Amber Tucker, Jessica Madden, Jessica Whitis, Bobby Manley and Program Coordinator Robin Brown.
The historic courtroom in Franklin County Courthouse was a joyous scene on Wednesday morning as five people graduated from the county's drug court program.
Drug court is a tool used by the criminal justice system to help individuals who have been charged with drug use or non-violent drug-related crime. Instead of serving time in prison, eligible offenders complete substance abuse programs supervised by a judge.
First introduced to Franklin County in 2000, drug court typically graduates two classes each year and participants stay in the program for around 18 months before graduating.
Jessica Whitis and Jessica Madden, who both graduated with the latest class, said that completing drug court is among the most challenging things they have every experienced, but they are grateful for the new start the court affords them.
"I am super stoked about it," Whitis told The State Journal. "I have accomplished something in life, which I am not really used to doing."
Madden concurred, "... graduating drug court has been a huge milestone in my life and it has given me something to be proud of myself about."
Those who graduated with Whitis and Madden include Bobby Manley, Jarith Parker and Keith Pardi.
While drug court is a welcome alternative to prison for most, it is no easy task to make it all the way through. Drug court participants are required to take part in mental health sessions, self-help groups as well as frequent urine screenings and must obtain employment.
"The graduates have worked extremely hard," said case manager Amber Tucker. "They have had setbacks, which is expected, but they continued to push through those setbacks and do the work. They have to want it. The ones who graduated today and the ones previous have definitely put in the work."
Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate, who presides over the drug court along with Judge Philip Shepherd, has overseen the drug court since its inception in Frankfort, said the program is a double-edged sword for those who work alongside the participants.
"It is one of those positive things that makes you feel good about your job, but also it's one of the most devastating things about your job," Wingate said. "You spend so much time with these individuals and then one of them will relapse and die. Though on average I would say we graduate about 60% of people who come into our program."
With the opioid crisis constantly in the local and national news, it may be easy to forget that there are programs out there trying to stem the tide of overdoses.
On a national level, drug courts have served 1.5 million people leading to a 58% reduction in recidivism. This has saved the American taxpayers an average of $6,000 per drug court participant.
Despite the achievements of the program and their own individual successes getting clean, drug court graduates know that their work is not finished.
When asked about her future plans, Jessica Whitis said that she has two goals.
"I plan to try to regrow the relationships that I have messed up throughout the years and maintain my sobriety," she stated.
Anyone struggling with addiction and wanting help, can find resources by calling the Franklin County Drug Court at 502-564-0332.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.