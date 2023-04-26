The historic courtroom in Franklin County Courthouse was a joyous scene on Wednesday morning as five people graduated from the county's drug court program. 

Drug court is a tool used by the criminal justice system to help individuals who have been charged with drug use or non-violent drug-related crime. Instead of serving time in prison, eligible offenders complete substance abuse programs supervised by a judge.

6AA5A289-CC12-4B96-B687-11EE2D0F3AF9.jpeg

Three of the five graduates from the latest class of Franklin County Drug Court and county staff pose for a picture after the graduation. From left to right, Case Manager Amber Tucker, Jessica Madden, Jessica Whitis, Bobby Manley and Program Coordinator Robin Brown.

