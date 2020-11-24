With 34 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Franklin County Health Department, the county has eclipsed 1,300 cases since the start of the pandemic in March.
A total of 1,317 county residents have been diagnosed with the virus.
Currently, there are 214 active cases in Franklin County, including 156 in the community, 29 in schools (K-12 and college students and staff) and 29 in local long-term care facilities.
Two of the six county residents who are hospitalized with the coronavirus are in the ICU, according to health department data.
On Monday, FCHD announced that a 17th Franklin County resident — a 74-year-old male — died from the virus.
The state’s current incidence rate map shows Franklin County is still in the red zone, the most severe, and the average new daily cases per 100,000 population is 42.3 — the highest it has ever been.
FCHD also reports that 1,086 residents have recovered from the virus.
The health department’s next drive-thru COVID-19 testing events are planned from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Dec. 1 and Dec. 15, at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector. Registration opens at 8 a.m. the Friday before testing day. Register online at fchd.org; click on the teal button.
Those with transportation needs are urged to call the FCHD clinic at 502-564-7647 to discuss options with staff.
The health department will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving. Anyone with an urgent COVID-related need should leave a message at 502-564-7647 ext. 126. Calls will be returned Friday.
