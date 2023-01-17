Gracie Johnson, right, Miss Franklin County Fair 2022 and first runner-up at Saturday's 2023 Miss Kentucky County Fair Pageant, with the newly crowned 2023 Miss Kentucky County Fair Haven Wolfe. (Photo submitted)
The Franklin County Fair and Horse Show is the Most Progressive Fair in the state, according to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.
The department presented the award for 2022 to Fair Board President Brian Osterman on Saturday, at the 75th anniversary convention of the Kentucky Association of Fairs and Horse Shows in Louisville.
“This award reflects the hard work of Fair Board members and the support we have from our community partners,” Osterman said. “It takes a community to put on a fair, and we appreciate all our supporters, large and small.”
The Most Progressive Fair Awards are judged in four categories: livestock entries; horse-show entries; approved food, crop & youth entries; and money spent on entries not a part of the agricultural program. These four categories are compared by number and percentage increase or decrease from the previous year. There are other factors considered such as catalog ratings and promptness of reports. Also on the tabulation sheet is a line for attendance.
“This award wouldn’t have been possible without all the participants and attendees of our fair,” added Osterman.
This is the second time the Franklin County Fair has received this prestigious award. It was also the 2001 recipient.
The fair got a bonus Saturday night at the Miss Kentucky County Fair pageant. The reigning Miss Franklin County Fair 2022, Gracie Johnson, was judged the first runner-up. Johnson, 20, is from Windsor in Casey County. She is a junior at Eastern Kentucky University, studying occupational therapy, and is a member of the Omicron Delta Kappa national leadership honor society.
The overall winner was her predecessor, Haven Wolfe of Butler, who represented the Harrison County Fair this year, but had represented Franklin County Fair a year ago.
Other Franklin County Fair Board members attending the convention were Anne Marie Franklin, Patti Cross, Stephanie Willhoite, Amy Keach and Steven Quarles.
The Franklin County Fair Board is busy working on plans for the 2023 Fair to be held at Lakeview Park July 18-22.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.