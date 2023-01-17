The Franklin County Fair and Horse Show is the Most Progressive Fair in the state, according to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

The department presented the award for 2022 to Fair Board President Brian Osterman on Saturday, at the 75th anniversary convention of the Kentucky Association of Fairs and Horse Shows in Louisville.

011723 Patti Cross and Brian Osterman

Franklin County Fair Board President Brian Osterman holds the Most Progressive Fair travelling trophy with board treasurer Patti Cross. (Photo submitted)
011723 Gracie Johnson and Haven Wolfe

Gracie Johnson, right, Miss Franklin County Fair 2022 and first runner-up at Saturday's 2023 Miss Kentucky County Fair Pageant, with the newly crowned 2023 Miss Kentucky County Fair Haven Wolfe. (Photo submitted)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription