Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 19, 2023 @ 2:41 am
Adalynn Roberts, 11, and Greyson Gabbard, 7, enjoy a ride on the swings at the Franklin County Fair at Lakeview Park in July 2022. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
The Franklin County Fair and Horse Show runs through Saturday at Lakeview Park.
There is a $15 admission fee each day.
• 5-8 p.m.: Exhibit hall opens in the Farm Bureau Pavilion
• 5-9 p.m.: Rosie’s Petting Zoo and Pony Rides
• 6 p.m.: Carnival opens; Cincinnati Circus (multiple shows per night); and Jurassic Mark Dinosaur Encounter Show
• 7 p.m.: Swine show in the Livestock Complex
• 7 p.m.: KOI Drag Racing in the MotorSports Arena
• 7:30 p.m.: Western Hills High School Majorettes in the Hancock Pavilion
• 9-11 p.m.: Twist of Fate in the Hancock Pavilion
• 9 a.m.: 4-H/FFA Tractor Driving and Riding Lawn Mower Driving Competition on the front lawn of Franklin County High School
• 3-5 p.m.: Children’s Floral Design Workshop at the Franklin County Extension Office
• 6 p.m.: Market/Meat Goat Show in the Livestock Complex
• 6:30 p.m.: Miller’s Border Collie Mania at Paul Gray Arena
• 7 p.m.: Young N Wreckless Demolition Derby in the MotorSports Arena
• 7 p.m.: Franklin County High School Majorettes in the Hancock Pavilion
• 8 p.m.: Miss Pre Teen Franklin County Fair Pageant in the Hancock Pavilion
• 2:30-6 p.m.: Flower Show viewing at the Franklin County Extension Office
• 6 p.m.: Baby Show (Birth-6 months and 7-12 months); Diaper Derby; Baby Show (13-18 months and 19-24 months and 25-35 months) at the Hancock Pavilion
7 p.m.: Hall’s Mud Racing at the MotorSports Arena
8:30 p.m.: Ms Franklin County Fair Pageant in the Hancock Pavilion
• 9 a.m. to noon: Exhibit hall opens in the Farm Bureau Pavilion
• 5:30 p.m.: Franklin County Fair Princess Pageant in the Hancock Pavilion
• 6 p.m.: Franklin County Beef Show in the Livestock Complex
• 7 p.m.: KITPA Truck and Tractor Pull in the MotorSports Arena
• 8 p.m.: Youth Talent Showcase and Franklin County Fair Talent Showcase in the Hancock Pavilion
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.
