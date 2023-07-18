123122_BestSJPhotos_web-7.jpg

Adalynn Roberts, 11, and Greyson Gabbard, 7, enjoy a ride on the swings at the Franklin County Fair at Lakeview Park in July 2022. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

The Franklin County Fair and Horse Show runs through Saturday at Lakeview Park.

There is a $15 admission fee each day.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription