What better way to spend your staycation this summer than at the Franklin County Fair and Horse Show? The fair runs July 18-22, with some events on July 15.
The fair will take place at Lakeview Park. Gate price on July 15 for the Frankfort’s Fabulous Special Needs Pageant, Miss Teen Franklin County Fair Pageant and Miss Franklin County Fair Pageant will be $5. On Tuesday, July 18, which is Kids Fun Night, the gate cost is $10. The gate cost Wednesday, July 19, through Saturday, July 22, is $15.
“For the price you pay at the gate you get to see motorsports, livestock, exhibit halls, horse shows, pageants and ride the carnival rides as many times as you want,” Franklin County Fair Board Treasurer Patti Cross said.
Cross, who helps to oversee the pageants, is excited about this year’s new pageant. Frankfort’s Fabulous Special Needs Pageant will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15, in the basement at the Franklin County Extension Office.
“We started it because there’s a lot of interest in doing things for the special needs community and this is something other counties do. Since there has been an interest, we thought we’d give it a shot,” Cross said.
Making a comeback this year is the Ms. Franklin County Fair Pageant. Contestants need only to be 22 years or older.
“They can be married, single, divorced, they can be from Paducah or Pikeville,” Cross said. “There’s been a tremendous amount of interest since we got rid of it, and now it’s back.”
Other pageants include Tiny Miss and Mister, Little Miss and Mister, Miss Pre Teen, the Baby Show and Diaper Derby. There will also be a Youth Talent Showcase and a Franklin County Fair Talent Showcase, which will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Hancock Pavilion.
Cross said that the winners from the Franklin County Fair Talent Showcase will go on to the Kentucky State Fair Talent Classic.
“Talent winners in the past have done well when they go to state,” Cross said. “Send me some talented kids. We know they’re out there.”
Cross said she’s having a hard time getting local contestants. To entice them to participate, there are cash prizes.
First place in the Franklin County Fair Talent Showcase wins $300. First place in the Youth Talent Showcase wins $100.
Forms to enter the pageants and talent showcases can be found at Franklin County Fair, KY, on Facebook or at www.franklincofairky.org. Forms will need to be printed out and mailed, along with the entry fee, to Franklin County Fair & Horse Show, P.O. Box 4565, Frankfort, KY 40604.
Brian Osterman, Franklin County Fair Board president, is excited about several new and returning events this year.
Returning this year at full force since the COVID-19 pandemic is the Pleasure Horse Show, which will take place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Paul Gray Arena.
New this year will be Cincinnati Circus shows, which will be performed nightly at three different times beginning at 6 p.m. near the Hancock Pavilion.
“There will be audience participation, acrobatics and fire breathing,” Osterman said.
Also every evening there will be a dinosaur interactive display, Osterman said, along with new food trucks and vendors.
New in the motorsports arena this year is an Off Road/Tuff Truck Competition, which will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.
“Trucks or ATVs run through an obstacle course,” Osterman said. “They do jumps and go over ditches. It’s a timed event.”
Tuesday night is also Kids Fun Night. Osterman said there will be 25- and 50-yard dashes that have prizes and a pedal pull competition. Also on the agenda is a petting zoo, and making a comeback this year is the Miller’s Border Collie Mania.
“They take the dogs and have them wrangle sheep up,” he said.
All of the livestock shows will be back this year as well. Osterman said they would have liked to bring back the rabbit and dog shows this year, but because of lack of volunteers, they were unable to.
“We’re always looking for volunteers to help out with those shows,” he said. “It’s hard to get everything everyone wants with the amount of volunteers we have.”
The Exhibit Hall will also be up and running.
“We look forward to people bringing in their exhibits to be judged to see who is the best in the county,” he said.
“We’re trying to make the fair bigger and better this year. We hope to see as many Franklin County people as we can come and enjoy the fair this year. With what we’re bringing this year, we’re going to have a lot more for families to experience and enjoy compared to previous years.”
For a full list of events, visit www.franklincofairky.org. And, be on the lookout for the Franklin County Fair booklet, which will be distributed in an upcoming weekend edition of The State Journal.
