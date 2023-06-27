What better way to spend your staycation this summer than at the Franklin County Fair and Horse Show? The fair runs July 18-22, with some events on July 15.

The fair will take place at Lakeview Park. Gate price on July 15 for the Frankfort’s Fabulous Special Needs Pageant, Miss Teen Franklin County Fair Pageant and Miss Franklin County Fair Pageant will be $5. On Tuesday, July 18, which is Kids Fun Night, the gate cost is $10. The gate cost Wednesday, July 19, through Saturday, July 22, is $15.

Adalynn Roberts, 11, and Greyson Gabbard, 7, enjoy a ride on the swings at the Franklin County Fair at Lakeview Park in July 2022. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Charley Crocker, 4, laughs as she rides the swings during the Franklin County Fair at Lakeview Park in July 2022. Behind her is Colton Tanksley, 4. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Riders race down the track at the motorsports arena during the KOI Drag Racing event during the Franklin County Fair at Lakeview Park in July 2022. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Participants show their hogs during the Swine Show at the Livestock Complex during the Franklin County Fair at Lakeview Park in July 2022. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

