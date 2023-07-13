071523_FlowerShow01_submitted.jpeg

Exhibits in the 2022 Youth Flower Show sit on display. (Photo submitted)

A Flower Show, sponsored by the Franklin County Council of Garden Clubs, will be Friday, July 21. Designs and/or horticulture may be brought to the lower level of the Franklin County Extension Office, 101 Lakeview Park, between 8-11 a.m. Exhibits will be judged and can be viewed by the public between 2:30-7 p.m. Exhibits are to be picked up that evening by 7:45.

The Garden Club of Frankfort is sponsoring a Children’s Workshop for ages 5-13 from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, July 20. This event will be held in the lower level of the Franklin County Extension Office.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription