111921.COVID graphic.png

Franklin County has dropped out of the top five counties in the state for the percentage of its population vaccinated for COVID with at least one dose.

Fayette County is now the top county in the state at 70% vaccinated, followed by Woodford at 69%, Jefferson at 67%, Perry at 65%, Campbell at 64% and Boone at 62.45%

Franklin County has had 62% of its population receive at last one dose of a COVID vaccine according to the state website, putting it in seventh place.

Franklin County remains in the red zone with a current incidence rate of 30.5. The incidence rate is the average daily cases per 100,000 population and is based on the previous seven days.

The Franklin County Health Department vaccinated 159 children Wednesday at its drive-thru event.

FCHD has COVID vaccine opportunities open at its clinic building. Community members may call 502-564-4647 to schedule an appointment, and they may also reach out to local pharmacies and primary care providers to get vaccinated.

Franklin County has seen an increase of 71 confirmed COVID cases from Monday’s health department report to Thursday’s report. The additional 71 cases bring the county’s total of COVID cases to 7,420 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

There are currently 201 active COVID cases in the county, up from 153 on Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription