Hailey Smith

Hailey Smith, left, sprays silly string at Kelsey, Michael and Debbie Smith.

It started with honking — lots of it.

Several motorists circled a cul-de-sac in Franklin County’s Huntington Woods neighborhood on Saturday to celebrate Kelsey Smith’s 13th birthday. 

The birthday was held, as many are during the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing style. Well-wishers honked and waved to wish Kelsey a happy birthday while she and her family sat on their front lawn with a tent set-up balloons. 

“It’s not as expensive of a birthday party,” Kelsey’s mom, Debbie, joked. “So that’s a plus.”

Innocence and Izzy

Innocence and Ivy Best-Allison wish Kelsey Smith a happy birthday from their car.

Some drivers had several kids in tow in the back seat or popping out of their sun roofs to wish Kelsey a happy 13th birthday.

All smiles, some gave her gifts — including a bouquet of flowers — while others laughed and blasted her and the family with silly string.

Family shot

Pictured from left to right are Michael, Kelsey, Debbie, and Sarah Smith.

Though the celebration was for Kelsey, she shares the same birth date with her father, Michael.

“Normally we have a big birthday get-together,” Michael Smith said of the date. “But obviously we can’t quite have the full thing now.”

With the still-limited options to go out during the COVID-19 pandemic, Debbie said that the family planned on staying in for the rest of the day but joked that she and the family were looking forward to relaxing and “eating cake until we’re bloated.”

Lakin Teasley

Lakin Teasley made a poster for Kelsey Smith's birthday.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription