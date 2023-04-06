U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director CED Jimmy Chambers announced this week that Franklin County is accepting applications for the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) to address damages from the severe storms that occurred on March 3. ECP Signup will begin on Monday and end on June 9.

The approved ECP practices under this authorization includes list eligible practices include EC1 removing debris from farmland and EC3 replace/restoring permanent fencing.

