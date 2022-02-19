Saturday's mid-30 degree temperatures didn't deter shoppers from attending the Franklin County Farmers Market at River View Park. 

Four more winter markets remain for this season. They will be 10-11:30 a.m. March 5th and 19th, and April 2nd and 16th. 

The first market of the regular season will be 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 23.

During the regular season, the market will be open for in person shopping 8:30 a.m.-noon Tuesdays (May-September) and Saturdays (April 23-Nov. 19). The market will also be open for online ordering/curbside pickup and Farm to Frankfort Deliveries on Thursday mornings (April 21-Nov. 17).

For more information, visit www.franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.

