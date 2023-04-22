Hundreds shopped at the Franklin County Farmers Market during its opening day of the regular season Saturday at the Farmers Market Pavilion at River View Park. It was also Kids Day at the market. 

For Kids Day, Toby Penney from Roaming Studios provided an art activity, there was a movement activity from Kentucky Dance Academy, as well as goats and bunnies from Once Upon A 2 Goat Farm. Kentucky State University MANRRS students also brought a game for kids to play with.

042223_FarmersMarket_hb_web-2.jpg

Natalie Sharp, 4, paints using a balloon at the Roaming Studios booth during Kids Day at the Franklin County Farmers Market Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

