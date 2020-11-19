Whitaker Bank donated $1,000 and toys to the Franklin County Fire Department Toy Drive on Wednesday.
"This has been a tough year for the toy drive as we are experiencing a high number of applications," Dawn McDonald, administrative assistant for the Franklin County Fire Department, said. "We're not able to hold three of our major collection events due to the coronavirus pandemic."
Applications for assistance for those needing toys for Christmas can be found at http://fcfdtoydrive.org.
Collection boxes have been placed at Hoggy’s Ice Cream, Commonwealth Cancer Center, Southern States, Classic Hair Designs and new toys can be dropped off at any Franklin County Fire Department station.
Monetary donations can be mailed to:
Franklin County Fire Department
Attn: Dawn McDonald
106 Darby Shire Circle
Frankfort, KY 40601
