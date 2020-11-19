112020_FCFDToyDrive_submitted.jpg

Kim Richardson, Annalauren Riddle, Corey Cardwell, Jan Shackelford, Erick Mertz, Dawn McDonald, Jason Beeler, Mary Cardwell, Kevin Hutcherson, Rodney Williams, Brandon Redding, Mike Oerther, Mike Harrod and Brian Brewer pose with a check for $1,000 donated to the Franklin County Fire Department Toy Drive by Whitaker Bank. (Photo submitted)

Whitaker Bank donated $1,000 and toys to the Franklin County Fire Department Toy Drive on Wednesday. 

"This has been a tough year for the toy drive as we are experiencing a high number of applications," Dawn McDonald, administrative assistant for the Franklin County Fire Department, said. "We're not able to hold three of our major collection events due to the coronavirus pandemic."

Applications for assistance for those needing toys for Christmas can be found at http://fcfdtoydrive.org.

Collection boxes have been placed at Hoggy’s Ice Cream, Commonwealth Cancer Center, Southern States, Classic Hair Designs and new toys can be dropped off at any Franklin County Fire Department station.

Monetary donations can be mailed to:

Franklin County Fire Department

Attn: Dawn McDonald

106 Darby Shire Circle

Frankfort, KY 40601

