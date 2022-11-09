NUCOR staff, from right, Jessica Ferguson, Lisa Robinson, Dee Stratton, Jodi Stafford, Tammy Burke, Brad Hall, Eva Hall, Adam Kushner, Steven Settles, Frank Young and Marvin Harrod stand behind the $4,000 worth of toys they collected for the Franklin County Fire Department Toy Drive on Wednesday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
The Franklin County Fire Department Toy Drive is full speed ahead in collecting toys and monetary donations for this holiday season. FCFD received a sizeable toy donation from NUCOR on Wednesday.
"Last year we raised $2,500 for the toy drive," Jessica Ferguson, human resource leader at NUCOR, said. "This year we raised $4,000."
Ferguson said they had several fundraisers for the staff of 100 at NUCOR this year to raise the money. They had several fundraising events throughout the year, including a chili dog fundraiser.
"If people didn’t participate in the fundraiser, they still donated money," she said.
Ferguson said they decided to do the toy drive last year because "they wanted to do something for the kids."
She said they had a lot of fun spending the $4,000 raised this year to buy toys for the drive. They bought items for infants through 12 year old children, including 10 bicycles.
"We had a good time shopping," Ferguson said. "Everyone was excited. It’s amazing that they (FCFD) do this."
Dawn McDonald, administrative assistant at FCFD, heads up the toy drive.
"Frankfort and Franklin County have been good to the toy drive," she said. "State offices and local businesses have been good about toy donations."
The toy drive has been in existence for more than 30 years. It was started by now retired, FCFD Firefighter Lee Brewer.
"When I came in 2010, I adopted it and made it my baby," McDonald said. "Every year I meet the applicants and learn about them and know their children, and I want to make sure the kids have something."
McDonald isn't a parent, but says she knows how hard it is around the holidays for some parents.
"I know how hard it was on my mom and some friends of mine who didn’t have much for Christmas," she said. "It’s a passion — I want to make sure every one of those kids have something to believe in."
Last year, the toy drive served 200 families and McDonald is expecting to serve that many and more this year.
FCFD is continuing to accept toy donations. The distribution date is Dec. 9 at the Evergreen fire station. Toys will only be distributed to approved applicants. Applications for infants to 12 years old are being taken until Nov. 18 and can be submitted at fcfdtoydrive.org.
When applying, applicants need to provide a license, proof of income and residency, and the children's birth certificates.
Those interested in donating toys can drop them off at any fire station in Frankfort/Franklin County. Monetary donations can be dropped off or mailed to 106 Darbyshire Circle.
McDonald said there are also donation boxes at various local businesses and a local motorcycle club will be at Walgreens this Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. collecting toys.
"The (Franklin County) Sheriff's Office puts boxes out, Dollar General puts boxes out, the LRC does a big collection every year ... Whitaker Bank has given us $1,000 the past few years," McDonald said. "I want the community to be recognized for helping children."
