Franklin County Fire Department Engineer Garrett Turner loads donated bicycles for the department's Toy Drive in a truck at NUCOR on Wednesday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

The Franklin County Fire Department Toy Drive is full speed ahead in collecting toys and monetary donations for this holiday season. FCFD received a sizeable toy donation from NUCOR on Wednesday.

"Last year we raised $2,500 for the toy drive," Jessica Ferguson, human resource leader at NUCOR, said. "This year we raised $4,000."

NUCOR staff, from right, Jessica Ferguson, Lisa Robinson, Dee Stratton, Jodi Stafford, Tammy Burke, Brad Hall, Eva Hall, Adam Kushner, Steven Settles, Frank Young and Marvin Harrod stand behind the $4,000 worth of toys they collected for the Franklin County Fire Department Toy Drive on Wednesday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Franklin County Fire Department Firefighter Tyler Hodge carries donations for the department's Toy Drive to a truck at NUCOR on Wednesday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

