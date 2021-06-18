FCFD Capital City Activity Center donations

Capital City Activity Center Director Marchele Jenkins, center, receives a donation from Lucas Cummins, left, and Chris Daniel of Franklin County Professional Firefighters. All six Franklin County fire stations are collecting canned goods and non-perishable food items to be donated to the local senior center. (Photo submitted)

The Franklin County Fire Department is coming to rescue of the Capital City Activity Center.

Starting June 26, FCFD will be collecting canned and non-perishable food items at each of its six fire stations throughout the county. The donations will be taken to the local senior center for distribution.

Drop-off locations include the county fire stations on Switzer Road, Flat Creek Road, Owenton Road, Chenault Road, Evergreen Road and Darby Shire Circle.

Participants are asked to make donations between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., if possible.

