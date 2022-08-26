The nine Franklin County firefighters who took part in Friday morning's training class on swift water rescue techniques could not have asked for nicer weather. 

With temperatures in the 80s and the humidity low, spending the day on the banks of South Elkhorn Creek near Scruggs Lane was downright pleasant. 

DSC_8742.JPG

Firefighter Justin Wright, left, goes over the finer points of swift water rescue operations during a training session on the banks of Elkhorn Creek. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
DSC_8784.JPG

Wright instructs  as Franklin County Firefighters simulate how a rescue boat would move in water while attached to a rope system.
DSC_8757.JPG

Franklin County Firefighter Micah Smither secures the rope after it was shot across Elkhorn Creek as they practiced swift water rescues. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

