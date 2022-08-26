The nine Franklin County firefighters who took part in Friday morning's training class on swift water rescue techniques could not have asked for nicer weather.
With temperatures in the 80s and the humidity low, spending the day on the banks of South Elkhorn Creek near Scruggs Lane was downright pleasant.
As nice as the atmosphere was, the training being conducted was serious. It was designed to teach first responders how to use rope systems and rescue boats to retrieve people trapped that are stuck in water.
Firefighter Justin Wright, a 9½-year veteran with Franklin County, led the morning's instruction. He said that the scenario they were training for typically happens when drivers try to drive through standing water in low lying areas.
"We always say, 'turn around, don't drown,'" Wright said when describing how people find themselves in the potentially deadly situations. "Most of the time we get the high water road signs out early [before flooding occurs]. If there is a vehicle in the water, it is usually because they tried to cross when they shouldn't and the vehicle gets washed down the river or someone has gone in the creek when the water is too fast and they are new to kayaking or boating."
During the instruction Wright and his colleagues went over different rope systems and how to use them to guide a rescue boat to a stranded victim, while a river rages around them.
While the weather turned out to be very conducive to an outdoor class setting, the creek on the other hand refused to cooperate. The water level was barely shin-high. Not wanting to risk damage to the boat, Wright and company decided to simulate the rescue on dry land, for the most part.
Setting up a system of rope and carabiners between a stationary fire truck and a tree, the firefighters went over hand signals and talked about what to expect when trying to negotiate a rescue in a real scenario.
Wright is FCFD's subject matter expert when it comes to these rescues. Over the last several years he has attended a number of courses at the Bill Matney Rescue Training school in Greensburg.
"I was sent by the department to get my swift water rope instructor certification so that I could come back and teach in our department," he said. "I help get all our guys up to speed and get them certified in both water and rope rescue."
Battalion Chief Jason Brooks, who was participating in the class, said that having that kind of training was essential to FCFD operations and lauded both the instructor and firefighters throughout the department for being excelling at their profession.
"Justin Wright is awesome," Brooks said. "He has been taking this on for at least a couple of years and he has gotten all of us certified as swift water techs and he goes around the state and teaches other departments. Firefighter Wright does a tremendous job. They all do."
