The Franklin County Fiscal Court unanimously approved a 2% pay increase for all county employees at Thursday night’s meeting. 

The raise, recommended by Judge-Executive Huston Wells, is a cost-of-living adjustment that kicks into effect in January.

The pay increase will have an estimated budgetary impact of $65,000.

In a discussion about the raise, Magistrate Michael Mueller asked Treasurer Susan Laurenson about tax monies coming in due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Laurenson first pointed out that despite the economic uncertainty, payroll taxes are at 91% of where they were last year.

“Payroll is bouncing back,” Laurenson said. “Our industries are back to work, and the numbers are coming back in. And the insurance premium tax is over 100% of what it was.”

All magistrates enthusiastically approved the measure, thanking the county employees.

“If the Trump tax cuts get rolled back, this is going to be very much needed,” Magistrate Lambert Moore said. “I vote yes.”

The court also unanimously approved a $25,000 donation to the Resource Office for Social Ministry to boost its attempts to help county residents pay utility bills.

ROSM Executive Director Cindy Owen was present to take questions from the court regarding how those monies might be used. 

“They (residents) owe a lot more, they’re requesting a lot more, and there are a lot more that are requesting funding,” Owen said of the need in the county.

She assured them that ROSM paid the money to utilities such as the Frankfort Plant Board directly, as opposed to individuals.

In addressing a question from Magistrate Scotty Tracy, she also emphasized that ROSM would not automatically approve payment of everyone’s bills, instead trying to be more judicious with the funds.

“I’ll be honest, there’s some people we won’t help,” Owen said. “… Those are things that we investigate thoroughly. We work with churches to communicate how best we can help people help themselves.”

Other Business

A brief mishap extended discussion time for an agenda item regarding a bid for grant-funded election equipment by the Franklin County Clerk’s Office.  

Initially, the wrong amount for the bid was given to the court but was amended mid-meeting when County Clerk Jeff Hancock sent the court the most updated version of the bid. That amount was $521,975.

The grant was initially awarded from the Center for Technical and Civic Life, a total of $526,936 to Hancock's office.

Hancock said that extra money versus the previous number would help fund the county’s ability to print out ballots for any voter regardless of what voting precinct they visit.

The authorization to accept the bid was approved unanimously.

