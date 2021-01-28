The Franklin County Fiscal Court approved a new small business grant program Thursday that will spend up to $100,000 total on businesses outside the Frankfort city limits.
The court also heard reports on the county’s tourism efforts, a change in the recently awarded contract to renovate the Franklin County Regional Jail, and the latest on the county’s revenue streams.
The business grant program, modeled after the City of Frankfort’s, will provide up to $5,000 to businesses that meet the following criteria:
• Have a physical location in the unincorporated area of Franklin County. Home-based businesses are not eligible.
• Employ no more than 50 people.
• Have been operating and licensed as a business since prior to Oct. 1, 2019.
• Plan to continue operations for at least 12 months after grant funds are received.
• Be in good standing on all state and local licenses, fees and taxes.
• Not have been previously reimbursed for the same expenses by any other federal, state or local grant or forgivable loan or have assessed any additional fees to customers to cover the effects of the pandemic on the business.
• Accept responsibility for tax reporting on grant funds awarded.
Community Development and Grants Administrator Ann Northcutt said she expects businesses to be able to apply by Monday and that the initial deadline will be Feb. 15. She said she believes the court could award the grants as early as its scheduled meeting on Feb. 19.
Magistrate Michael Mueller, a business owner himself, emphasized that the funds are intended to help out businesses struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic — not necessarily every county business.
“This is for the businesses that are down a little bit,” Mueller said. “It’s not just going to be for everyone.”
Interim Frankfort City Manager Tom Russell appeared before the court to provide a brief update on the city’s progress toward development of the long-vacant Parcel B land downtown.
He emphasized the importance of getting the state-mandated parking structure built; currently, the deadline for completion of the garage is April 2022. Russell said the city has asked for a nine-month extension of that deadline.
Russell said the city commission will hear from the project’s developer, Craig Turner of CRM Companies, at its next meeting. He also expressed confidence that the city, developer and potentially the county will come together to ensure the development’s success.
“Sometimes it doesn’t go as fast as we want …, but I think it will work out,” Russell said. “I think we will get this done.”
Franklin County Treasurer Susan Laurenson reported mixed news about the county's revenue streams. She highlighted state occupational taxes and Franklin County Regional Jail receipts as haven fallen significantly.
The jail figure, she said, was down in large part because population-based funding has declined.
“That is clearly a concern, because it is a mandated operation, and the offsets for any kind of revenue are clearly related to the (inmate) population," Laurenson said.
Still, Laurenson said she was "guardedly optimistic" about the county's financial future given the economic uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The court also heard a report from Frankfort accountant David Harrod and Frankfort-Franklin County Tourist Commission Director Robin Antenucci on Harrod’s audit of the agency.
Harrod reported a clean audit for the tourism commission, finding no discrepancies.The audit was for the fiscal year that ended on June 30.
He noted that the agency had lost around $11,000 — largely because of the pandemic.
“There probably hasn’t been any area hit harder than travel and tourism,” Harrod said. “It’s just been a very difficult time for the industry. The loss of only $11,000 … I thought was pretty good given the circumstances.”
A major topic of discussion for the court was a change order to its more than $4.86 million contract with Energy Systems Group (ESG) to renovate the Franklin County Regional Jail. The renovations are projected to extend the lifespan of the jail 15 to 20 years.
The change order does not affect the current budgeted cost but made the county dip significantly into the $100,000 contingency fund it set aside for unforeseen expenses — $68,702 in additional cost. The court unanimously approved the change, as all agreed that a natural gas generator was a better alternative than the previously planned diesel generator.
Some members of the court, though, expressed frustration with having to spend a large chunk of the contingency fund this early in the project, which was approved in November. Magistrate J.W. Blackburn was one.
“I think it’s the right thing to do, but we went about it the wrong way,” Blackburn said.
Magistrate Lambert Moore, who said he is usually a fan of diesel fuel, suggested the switch in November. He voted for it at this meeting.
“I’m for a green, energy-saving natural gas generator for the jail,” Moore said.
Franklin County Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt reported on the growth of housing in the county.
He said that 2020 saw the highest increase in single-family construction permits in at least eight years: 104 non-farmstead single-family home permits were given out. In 2019, that number was just 65. In the previous eight years, the county averaged around 42 of such permits.
“Permits are up, revenues are up, and I project that we continue to stay busy to 2021,” Hewitt said.
