The Franklin County Jail is getting a facelift, as the fiscal court voted unanimously Friday to refurbish the structure, as well as improve other county buildings, for more than $4.86 million.
According to members of the court and representatives from Energy Systems Group (ESG), the company approved for a Energy Savings Performance Contract with the county, the work is much-needed and will extend the jail’s lifespan 15 to 20 years.
Per materials provided by ESG, 90% of the project costs will go toward the jail, with the biggest line items being a $2.1 million HVAC upgrade and a $927,371 roof replacement.
The jail’s HVAC system is 32 years old, according to figures provided by ESG. That’s double the recommended lifespan. Several of the county’s properties along West Main are also at or above that 16-year life expectancy.
The fiscal court’s Energy Committee — composed of Judge-Executive Huston Wells and Magistrates J.W. Blackburn and Scotty Tracy — hashed out the details of the work needed and the contract with ESG prior to its presentation on Friday.
Wells said that maintenance expense at the jail warrants the repairs and renovations. He said that maintenance has cost the county well over $1 million in the past six years.
“There are two options here,” Wells said. “Squire Tracy and Blackburn and I discussed them thoroughly. One, we can go this route and fix everything what’s needed … or do we build another jail?
He said that fixing the current building would be the more economical move.
“Another jail, on the lowest end, we’d be looking at $40 million,” Wells said. “In my mind, this is a very sound way to go to rehab this facility and keep it going for many more years.”
Tracy said he came to a similar conclusion.
“When this project started for me, my focus was on the jail,” Tracy said. “It’s not ‘if we do it’; it’s ‘we can’t afford not to do it.’ This will extend that lifespan 15 to 20 years.”
Before the eventual unanimous vote in favor of the expense, ESG representatives, County Attorney Rick Sparks and others fielded questions about the project for over three hours.
Several of the questions came from Magistrates Sherry Sebastian and Michael Mueller.
Mueller seemed hesitant to spend the more than $4.86 million at first, questioning the need to approve the contract now versus later, the bid process and what the specific cost breakdown would be. Shortly after, ESG provided that breakdown and Mueller voted yes.
Sebastian also drilled into the wording of clauses on the contract, posing several questions to ESG and Sparks.
Some slight changes were made to the contract in the lengthy discussion regarding payment term length, contractor licensing and retainage.
Wells said that if this work were not performed, the current jail would not last very long.
"If you look at all the problems that are in the jail, I would say that if we don’t do anything the breaking point would be somewhere between five to 10 years to start building a new jail, probably closer to five," Wells said. "This work saves us from having to start the process in five years to start looking for land and figure where we’re going to go. It puts that off."
Simon House
The court also approved a “lease to buy” arrangement with the Simon House for the old Franklin County Health Department building at 231 E. Main St.
The Simon House serves as an emergency shelter for women and children and provides services to victims of crime.
The lease agreement between the Simon House and the county is for three years, and includes an eventual sale price of $175,000. According to the Franklin County Property Valuation Administrator’s website, the property has an assessed value of $1 million.
Simon House board Chair John Martin said that the charity's services are much-needed in the COVID-19 economy.
“We’re going to see an increase in evictions come up, an increase in homelessness,” Martin said. “This gives us an opportunity to help people, and it’s also going to be beneficial to ourselves and to FC that we are able to come to an agreement on this.”
Martin said that the organization plans to use the building’s two floors — the lower level for shelter space and the top floor for administration.
Simon House Executive Director Rachelle Foley said the arrangement will allow the organization to move its administrative offices from St. Clair Street to the East Main building. The bottom floor will serve as additional space for families to stay overnight, with shelter services still going at their 208 W Campbell St. location.
"We get more administrative space to be able to take in donations," Foley said. "We'll be able to take in larger donations now, and of course it will allow us to help house more people that are in need."
After a back and forth between Martin and other Simon House representatives and the court, the $175,000 number was agreed on.
The lone “no” vote was Sebastian, who said that she preferred not to “bind” a future court to the arrangement.
“Virtually everything you do binds the next court,” Wells said. “… that’s part of it. Really this shouldn’t be about us. We should be thinking about he people in this community. This is a place to help families, and for God’s sake, if this isn’t the worst time in the history of the U.S., it’s gotta be right up there.”
