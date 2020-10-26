After lengthy discussion, the Franklin County Fiscal Court voted unanimously Friday to give the tourist commission an extra $15,000 to aid in “restarting tourism in our community.”
In fact, not a single "no" vote was cast in a meeting that lasted five hours and 42 minutes.
But the court made several modifications and clarifications to agenda items in that discussion period. Tourism funding was a prime example.
The item started as a request “for assistance in re-opening downtown businesses and re-starting tourism in our community.”
At first, some members of the court took issue with the verbiage focusing on downtown business.
Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission Executive Director Robin Antenucci suggested changing the word “downtown” to “community,” and the court swiftly moved to OK the expense — one that many said is vital to the county’s economic well-being, particularly as tourism season starts back up next spring.
“As the fiscal court that represents the entire county, I think it dripped off everyone’s lips how important it is to market across our county” Magistrate Sherry Sebastian said. “… With that clarification, I vote yes.”
According to Antenucci, the monies will be used to create a shopping and dining guide. Leftover money will be used for marketing to attract visitors to the area, she said.
“Fifteen thousand dollars may seem like a lot of money, but it’s really a drop in the bucket, especially for what’s needed for Franklin County,” Judge-Executive Huston Wells said.
Magistrate Michael Mueller suggested during the voting session that Antenucci might want to look into revisiting use of the previous Main Street program, which used to coordinated by Downtown Frankfort Inc. (DFI). Magistrate Marti Booth suggested some funds be used on billboards.
The court also unanimously voted to amend a zoning ordinance that would allow a licensed mental health professional to practice equine therapy at a new facility in northeast Franklin County.
Franklin County Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt said that the proposed site for the therapy practice would be on Snavely Road and operated by Dr. Stephen Dupree and his wife Elizabeth. A public hearing for the ordinance change was initially scheduled for Nov. 12 but is subject to change, Hewitt said.
Hewitt also took questions about the ordinance.
Magistrate Scotty Tracy pressed Hewitt on the matter, asking several questions about the potential future use of such an operation.
“What next,” was a frequent question from Tracy, as he pointed to the fact that incarcerated individuals would be served at the center and questioned whether overnight stays would be allowed at the location.
After Hewitt assured Tracy that overnight stays at the practice were not planned, Tracy and all other magistrates voted in favor of the zoning ordinance.
Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock appeared at the meeting to share good news on two fronts. First, he reported that his office received a clean audit from the State Auditor Mike Harmon’s Office.
Second, Hancock announced that his office received a $526,936 grant from the Center for Technical and Civic Life to help fund new voting equipment.
“I’m more than excited to find this way to fund new equipment for all the citizens of Franklin County without us having to put an expenditure on it,” Hancock said.
Wells lauded the clerk’s office and his own staff for working together to make the grant happen.
“When you work together, lots of good things happen,” Wells said. “This is a united effort, so thanks to all staff for putting this together.”
