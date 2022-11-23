The Franklin County Fiscal Court decided to pump the brakes on a resolution that would commit the county to helping the City of Frankfort and Kentucky State University open its on campus indoor pool at the Exum Center to the general population.
The resolution calls for the county to enter into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Frankfort, KSU and the YMCA of Central Kentucky.
According to the MOU, the county will commit to providing $1 million towards helping to renovate the aquatics center as well as take part in a collaborative and planning committee featuring representatives from each of the organizations.
The Frankfort City Commission voted to approve a similar resolution at its meeting on Monday night.
Third District Magistrate and Judge-Executive-elect Michael Mueller broached the possibility of holding off on the commitment in order to have more dialogue with the city.
"I would like to table this until we can meet with the mayor," Mueller said. "It was my understanding that the MOU was going to be between the YMCA and Kentucky State University, and correct me if I'm wrong, but the city and county will be a part of it."
Mueller then stated that he just wanted to make sure the MOU was correct.
County Attorney Rick Sparks said that the MOU was a collaboration between City Solicitor Laura Ross and himself.
Fourth District Magistrate Scotty Tracy noted that the county was being asked to fund the renovation with little say in how the project will run.
"Some of this information was like a rerun of Parcels B and C," Tracy said, looking at the MOU. "'Agency roles and responsibilities' is basically having the county commit to funding and grant opportunities and the city and KSU will take the co-lead agencies, is that correct? All the county has is just a commitment of funding."
Judge-Executive Huston Wells responded by noting that at least one magistrate will sit on the board for the project.
Wells then said that according to conversations he'd had with the mayor that one of the entities had to take charge of the situation when it came to the administrative tasks such as the scheduling of meetings and recording minutes.
"Somebody had to be in charge," Wells told the other magistrates. "'OK, we're going to meet on this day at 4 or 5.' So I took it off the county's plate and the city said 'we'll do it' and I said 'OK.' Lead agency, all that meant is that somebody has to take the minutes and make the agenda for the meetings. So that is all that was, and you should say thank you because that is a lot of work."
At the end of the discussion, the magistrates agreed to table the resolution and the financial commitment until a better understanding can be worked out with all parties involved.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.