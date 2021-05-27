Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.