The Frankfort County Fiscal Court met for a budget meeting on May 18. One of the primary tasks for the afternoon was to review the budget for fiscal year 2022-2023.

All told, Franklin County has a proposed budget of $46,621,201. Of that budget, more than $166,000 will go to the social agencies around Franklin County.

Judge-Executive Huston Wells, with the help of County Treasurer Susan Laurenson and County Grants Administrator Ann Northcutt, led the court through each of the agencies that had requested funds. 

Laurenson said that in addition to using the general fund, the court could also use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a total of $4,952,202.

"As a part of the discussion we would want to clarify which fund we are going to take the (money) out of," Laurenson told the court. "If we are going to leave the social agencies as they are out of the budget, same as last year and/or if we are going to make special appropriations ARPA funds, we would want to identify that they are going to be coming out of that fund."

The court then went through each organization and looked at what it received in the last fiscal year and how much was requested this year. 

Some of the organizations, such as the Franklin County Women and Family Shelter (FCWFS) received a portion of its requested funding from the county general fund and the remainder from ARPA. 

In this year's budget, the shelter asked for $50,000, dwarfing last year's request of $13,000.

First District Magistrate Sherry Sebastian pointed out that the reason for the large request was due to the shelter wanting to build a new facility. 

"As they (Women and Family Shelter) have noted, this is a one time request based on the facility they are opening as a transitional location for women who are coming out of the shelter and before they transition back into regular society," Sebastian told her colleagues.

Funds could have been pulled for the entire request from ARPA, but in an effort to achieve records continuity in next year's budget discussions, the fiscal court agreed that the shelter will get $13,000 from the general fund and $37,000 from the ARPA fund. 

In total, the fiscal court approved $55,000 in ARPA funds which will go to a handful of social agencies around the county. 

There was not a lot of discussion on most of the agencies. Many of them received in the neighborhood of what they got last year.

One of the new agencies asking for funding includes Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, which mails books to children at no cost to the family.

"When they created this in Frankfort, they raised the money for this themselves," 2nd District Magistrate J.W. Blackburn said of the local Imagination Library branch. "It's a wonderful program. I have seen it as an educator and I know you (Wells) have seen it as an educator, and all the educators. Parents that read to their kids, the kids do so much better in school. Having these books when they are young just makes so much difference in their education."

Listed below is the proposed funding each group will get as well as how much they were awarded last fiscal year. 

The budget will be up for a vote at the fiscal court meeting on June 1.

Kentucky Capital Development Corporation

  • FY 21-22: $85,000
  • Request: $130,000
  • FY 22-23: $85,000

Franklin County Council on Aging

  • FY 21-22: $70,000
  • Request: $80,000
  • FY 22-23: $70,000 + $10,000 from ARPA = $80,000

Franklin County Women and Family Shelter

  • FY 21-22: $13,000
  • Request: $50,000
  • FY 22-23: $13,000 + $37,000 from ARPA = $50,000

Resource Office of Social Ministries

  • FY 21-22: $28,000
  • Request: $30,000 
  • FY 22-23: $30,000

CASA Program

  • FY 21-22: $20,500
  • Request: $20,500
  • FY 22-23: $20,500

Mission Frankfort Clinic

  • FY 21-22: $15,000
  • Request: $20,000 
  • FY 22-23: $15,000

Capital City Museum

  • FY 21-22: Not Requested
  • Request: $13,700
  • FY 22-23: $13,700

ACCESS Frankfort Inc.

  • FY 21-22: $13,000
  • Request: $20,000
  • FY 22-23: $13,000

Sunshine Center and Family Abuse Services

  • FY 21-22: $10,000
  • Request: $20,000
  • FY 22-23: $12,000

Franklin County Fair

  • FY 21-22: Not Listed
  • Request: $10,000
  • FY 22-23: $10,000 

Save the Grand Theatre

  • FY 21-22: $10,000
  • Request: $10,000
  • FY 22-23: $10,000

Thorn Hill Education Center

  • FY 21-22: $10,000
  • Request: $10,000
  • FY 22-23: $8,000 + $2,000 from ARPA = $10,000

Josephine Sculpture Park

  • FY 21-22: $5,000
  • Request: $10,000
  • FY 22-23: $7,500

Franklin County Youth Services Center

  • FY 21-22: $5,000
  • Request: $7,000
  • FY 22-23: $6,000

Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation

  • FY 21-22: Not Requested
  • Request: Have not submitted request due to pending grant.
  • FY 22-23: $6,000 from ARPA

Bourbon on the Banks

  • FY 21-22: $2,500
  • Request: $5,000
  • FY 22-23: $5,000

Downtown Frankfort Inc.

  • FY 21-22: $0
  • Request: $10,000
  • FY 22-23: $5,000

Focus on Race Relations

  • FY 21-22: Not Listed
  • Request: $5,000
  • FY 22-23: $5,000

Frankfort/Franklin County Tourism

  • FY 21-22: $5,000
  • Request: $5,000
  • FY 22-23: $5,000

Kings Center

  • FY 21-22: $5,000
  • Request: $5,000
  • FY 22-23: $5,000

Simon House

  • FY 21-22: $4,000
  • Request: $40,000
  • FY 22-23: $5,000

Imagination Library of Frankfort

  • FY 21-22: No Request
  • Request: $2,000
  • FY22-23: $2,000

Legal Aid of the Bluegrass

  • FY 21-22: $1,000
  • Request: $5,000
  • FY 22-23: $2,000

Nursing Home Ombudsman Agency

  • FY 21-22: $1,000
  • Request: $2,500
  • FY 22-23: $1,500

Project Graduation

  • FY 21-22: $1,500
  • Request: $1,500
  • FY 22-23: $1,500

Salvation Army

  • FY 21-22: $1,000
  • Request: $75,000
  • FY 22-23: $1,000

