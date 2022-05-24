The Frankfort County Fiscal Court met for a budget meeting on May 18. One of the primary tasks for the afternoon was to review the budget for fiscal year 2022-2023.
All told, Franklin County has a proposed budget of $46,621,201. Of that budget, more than $166,000 will go to the social agencies around Franklin County.
Judge-Executive Huston Wells, with the help of County Treasurer Susan Laurenson and County Grants Administrator Ann Northcutt, led the court through each of the agencies that had requested funds.
Laurenson said that in addition to using the general fund, the court could also use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a total of $4,952,202.
"As a part of the discussion we would want to clarify which fund we are going to take the (money) out of," Laurenson told the court. "If we are going to leave the social agencies as they are out of the budget, same as last year and/or if we are going to make special appropriations ARPA funds, we would want to identify that they are going to be coming out of that fund."
The court then went through each organization and looked at what it received in the last fiscal year and how much was requested this year.
Some of the organizations, such as the Franklin County Women and Family Shelter (FCWFS) received a portion of its requested funding from the county general fund and the remainder from ARPA.
In this year's budget, the shelter asked for $50,000, dwarfing last year's request of $13,000.
First District Magistrate Sherry Sebastian pointed out that the reason for the large request was due to the shelter wanting to build a new facility.
"As they (Women and Family Shelter) have noted, this is a one time request based on the facility they are opening as a transitional location for women who are coming out of the shelter and before they transition back into regular society," Sebastian told her colleagues.
Funds could have been pulled for the entire request from ARPA, but in an effort to achieve records continuity in next year's budget discussions, the fiscal court agreed that the shelter will get $13,000 from the general fund and $37,000 from the ARPA fund.
In total, the fiscal court approved $55,000 in ARPA funds which will go to a handful of social agencies around the county.
There was not a lot of discussion on most of the agencies. Many of them received in the neighborhood of what they got last year.
One of the new agencies asking for funding includes Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, which mails books to children at no cost to the family.
"When they created this in Frankfort, they raised the money for this themselves," 2nd District Magistrate J.W. Blackburn said of the local Imagination Library branch. "It's a wonderful program. I have seen it as an educator and I know you (Wells) have seen it as an educator, and all the educators. Parents that read to their kids, the kids do so much better in school. Having these books when they are young just makes so much difference in their education."
Listed below is the proposed funding each group will get as well as how much they were awarded last fiscal year.
The budget will be up for a vote at the fiscal court meeting on June 1.
Kentucky Capital Development Corporation
- FY 21-22: $85,000
- Request: $130,000
- FY 22-23: $85,000
Franklin County Council on Aging
- FY 21-22: $70,000
- Request: $80,000
- FY 22-23: $70,000 + $10,000 from ARPA = $80,000
Franklin County Women and Family Shelter
- FY 21-22: $13,000
- Request: $50,000
- FY 22-23: $13,000 + $37,000 from ARPA = $50,000
Resource Office of Social Ministries
- FY 21-22: $28,000
- Request: $30,000
- FY 22-23: $30,000
CASA Program
- FY 21-22: $20,500
- Request: $20,500
- FY 22-23: $20,500
Mission Frankfort Clinic
- FY 21-22: $15,000
- Request: $20,000
- FY 22-23: $15,000
Capital City Museum
- FY 21-22: Not Requested
- Request: $13,700
- FY 22-23: $13,700
ACCESS Frankfort Inc.
- FY 21-22: $13,000
- Request: $20,000
- FY 22-23: $13,000
Sunshine Center and Family Abuse Services
- FY 21-22: $10,000
- Request: $20,000
- FY 22-23: $12,000
Franklin County Fair
- FY 21-22: Not Listed
- Request: $10,000
- FY 22-23: $10,000
Save the Grand Theatre
- FY 21-22: $10,000
- Request: $10,000
- FY 22-23: $10,000
Thorn Hill Education Center
- FY 21-22: $10,000
- Request: $10,000
- FY 22-23: $8,000 + $2,000 from ARPA = $10,000
Josephine Sculpture Park
- FY 21-22: $5,000
- Request: $10,000
- FY 22-23: $7,500
Franklin County Youth Services Center
- FY 21-22: $5,000
- Request: $7,000
- FY 22-23: $6,000
Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation
- FY 21-22: Not Requested
- Request: Have not submitted request due to pending grant.
- FY 22-23: $6,000 from ARPA
Bourbon on the Banks
- FY 21-22: $2,500
- Request: $5,000
- FY 22-23: $5,000
Downtown Frankfort Inc.
- FY 21-22: $0
- Request: $10,000
- FY 22-23: $5,000
Focus on Race Relations
- FY 21-22: Not Listed
- Request: $5,000
- FY 22-23: $5,000
Frankfort/Franklin County Tourism
- FY 21-22: $5,000
- Request: $5,000
- FY 22-23: $5,000
Kings Center
- FY 21-22: $5,000
- Request: $5,000
- FY 22-23: $5,000
Simon House
- FY 21-22: $4,000
- Request: $40,000
- FY 22-23: $5,000
Imagination Library of Frankfort
- FY 21-22: No Request
- Request: $2,000
- FY22-23: $2,000
Legal Aid of the Bluegrass
- FY 21-22: $1,000
- Request: $5,000
- FY 22-23: $2,000
Nursing Home Ombudsman Agency
- FY 21-22: $1,000
- Request: $2,500
- FY 22-23: $1,500
Project Graduation
- FY 21-22: $1,500
- Request: $1,500
- FY 22-23: $1,500
Salvation Army
- FY 21-22: $1,000
- Request: $75,000
- FY 22-23: $1,000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.