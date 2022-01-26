Franklin County Republican Party Chairman Calen Studler filed to run for Kentucky State Senate on Friday. He will be running in the newly created 20th District, which includes Franklin, Owen, Carroll and Gallatin counties along with the southern section of Boone and southwestern Kenton counties.

Frankfort and Franklin County had previously been in the seventh district, which was represented by Adrienne Southworth and included Gallatin, Owen, Franklin, Anderson and Woodford counties. The 2022 redistricting maps have been mired in controversy, with some Franklin County residents joining a lawsuit against Secretary of State Michael Adams and the Kentucky State Board of Elections.

Studler files for state senate

Calen Studler filing to run for the 20th district state senate seat. Left to right is Clay Hulette, Ken Carroll, Teresa Hockensmith, Gary Stratton, Studler's parents, Mark and Holly Studler, Studler (seated), his wife Jennifer Studler, son Calen Studler Jr., Maree Sutley, Delvin Azofeifa, Stephen Sutley and Eunice Montfort. (Photo submitted)

According to a press release sent to The State Journal, Studler moved with his family to Frankfort from Indiana in 1987. He has previously managed a restaurant before working at the Toyota plant in Georgetown and obtaining his real estate license and certified residential appraiser license.

Citing his conservatism, Studler said he would bring “fresh ideas” to the 20th District, making it a leader in business development and community progress.

“As your senator, I will work to create a climate that enhances job growth, lower taxes for all Kentuckians, ensure full funding to all Kentucky retirement systems, and work with the Department of Agriculture to promote Kentucky’s growing industrial hemp industry,” he said in his press release.

Studler has been active in youth and high school sports as a parent on booster clubs and a coach on the sidelines. He attends Full Gospel Assembly of God in Lawrenceburg, where his father is the pastor. Studler said he is looking forward to the opportunity to serve the 20th District.

“If the people of the 20th District elect me as their Senator, I look forward to representing the people’s needs from the Kentucky River to the Ohio River,” he said in his release.

More information about his campaign can be found on his Facebook page, Calen Studler Kentucky Conservative, and on his website at studlerforkentucky.com.

