We will get through this

A 'we will get through this together' sign is planted on the lawn outside the Governor's Mansion Friday morning. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The Franklin County Health Department confirmed Friday that the county has its 10th confirmed case of COVID-19.

The latest case is a male in his 50s who is self-quarantining.

This is the only confirmed active case of COVID-19 in Franklin County. The other nine people who tested positive have recovered and are doing well, according to the health department.

