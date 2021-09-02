Gift Card (5.5 x 8.5) print and make 2 per page

The Franklin County Health Department announced Thursday an increase of 218 new COVID cases since Monday.

The county has had a total of 5,375 cases of COVID since the pandemic began in March 2020. There are currently 275 active cases in the county.

The health department has about 70 cases to be reviewed and hopes to have those completed today.

FCHD Director Judy Mattingly said 10 people were vaccinated Thursday at the Franklin County Courthouse.

"While this wasn't a publicly advertised event, we wanted to express our sincere thanks to Judges (Tom) Wingate, (Kathy) Mangeot and also Amy Feldman for inviting and allowing us to be present to offer vaccinations during their court dockets," Mattingly said. 
 
"We have the best community where governments, judicial systems, schools and businesses are all helping in our vaccination efforts."
 
Mattingly also said the department is seeing an increased interest in vaccinations.
 
FCHD has three vaccination events scheduled so far for September.
 
The first is Tuesday at DaVinci's Pizza, 805 Louisville Road, from noon-2 p.m. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available, and those who receive a vaccine that day may receive a treat by showing their vaccination card at B's Bakery, Hoggy's Ice Cream, Memories Events venue, Community Que BBQ, Main Street Diner or DaVinci's Pizza.
 
Other vaccine events are at Spero Health, 251 Democrat Drive, on Sept. 17 from noon-2 p.m. and ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men's Shelter, 311 W. Second St., Sept. 23 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
 
Individuals vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the second dose of Pfizer and Moderna at the events on Sept. 17 and Sept. 23, to be fully vaccinated, will receive a $25 Visa gift card.
 
The health department will be closed on Monday for Labor Day.
 

