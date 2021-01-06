The Franklin County Health Department reported 35 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
That brings the county's total to 2,204 cases since the pandemic began in March.
There are currently 150 active cases in the county, with 118 in the general community, 16 in schools and 16 in long-term care facilities.
Twelve Franklin County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID, and four are in the intensive care unit.
The health department vaccinated 240 healthcare workers and emergency personnel Wednesday.
The age group that has had the most COVID cases in the county is the 20-30 age group with 441 cases, followed by the 0-19 group with 337, 41-50 with 326 and 31-40 with 316 cases.
A total of 2,022 Franklin Countians have recovered from COVID.
Franklin County remained in the red zone Wednesday with a 30.8 incidence rate on the state map at kycovid.ky.gov.
The 30.8 is the average daily cases per 100,000 population and is based on the previous seven days.
