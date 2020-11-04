110420 COVID numbers

Following the election day holiday, the Franklin County Health Department reported 20 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

There are 90 active cases in Franklin County, 72 in the community and 18 in schools (K-12 and college students and staff). The county has had 825 residents recover from COVID.

There have been a total of 931 local residents diagnosed with the virus since the pandemic began in March.

Locally, deaths attributed to the virus remain at 16.

Statewide the total number of coronavirus cases eclipsed another milestone Wednesday, topping more than 113,000.

During his daily press briefing Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,635 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of Kentuckians diagnosed with the virus to 113,009.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,066 residents were hospitalized with the coronavirus; 286 were in the ICU; and 125 were on ventilators.

The governor also reported 11 new COVID-19-related deaths. The virus is responsible for the deaths of 1,514 Kentuckians since the start of the pandemic.

The state’s testing positivity rate has risen to 6.3%.

Due to an increase in the number of cases, Beshear also extended the statewide mask mandate for an additional 30 days.

