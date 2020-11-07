While President-elect Joe Biden is now celebrating a tightly contested race called in his favor, Franklin County had a different result. It was close, though.
President Donald Trump won Franklin County by just under a percentage point, the thinnest margin among all 120 counties in Kentucky. The result as of Saturday was Trump with 12,900 votes (49.5%) to Biden’s 12,650 (48.54%). In the 2016 election, Trump won Franklin County by about five percentage points.
Relatively few counties across the United States were won by a single-digit margin in this year’s presidential election, let alone less than a percentage point.
Biden won just two counties in the state: Jefferson and Fayette, the two most populous. Kentucky was the first state to be called for Trump on election night, and he was up on Biden 1,325,742 (62.13%) to 771,884 (36.17%) on Saturday.
At least in Franklin County, it appears as though Senate hopeful Amy McGrath’s campaign tactic of getting Trump supporters to vote for her instead of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell worked.
She beat McConnell by just over four percentage points, 13,089 (50.12%) to 11,990 (45.92%), in Franklin County.
It did not work statewide, as McConnell defeated McGrath by almost 20 percentage points.
Unlike the Democrat in the Senate race, newcomer Josh Hicks was not favored by voters in Franklin County for the state’s 6th Congressional District seat. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Andy Barr won Franklin County 13,691 (52.46%) to 11,853 (45.41%),
That’s a big swing from 2018, when Franklin County supported McGrath over Barr by a similar margin.
The State Journal previously reported on the flipping of two General Assembly seats from Democrat to Republican.
The Democrat who prevailed, longtime state House District 57 Rep. Derrick Graham, won easily. He did lose some share of the vote, however — perhaps indicative of the higher turnout that comes with a presidential election.
In 2018, Graham beat Republican challenger Calen Studler 11,726 (65%) to 6,374 (35%). This year, he captured 61.4% of the vote with 13,200 votes compared to Republican challenger Gary Stratton, who got 8,301 (38.6%).
