With all the handshakes and food sharing, joy and merriment aren’t the only things being spread this holiday season. So is the flu.
Currently, flu activity is high in Kentucky and 19 other states. For the week ending Dec. 14, there were 814 new cases statewide — bringing the total for the season to 2,436, according to the latest numbers from the Department for Public Health.
“This season Kentucky has also experienced six deaths due to influenza with one of those under the age of 18,” said Judy Mattingly, director of the Franklin County Health Department.
She also confirmed that there have been 63 flu cases in the county since the season began in early October.
Last year at this time, there were 299 confirmed cases of the virus statewide and none in Franklin County.
Symptoms of the flu include fever, headache, cough, sore throat, runny nose, sneezing and body aches and the best defense against it is to get vaccinated.
“The flu shot is widely available through physicians, pharmacies and at the health department,” Mattingly told The State Journal, adding that it takes about two weeks for the body to build immunity. “So in the meantime, practice good handwashing, cover your coughs and sneezes and try not to touch your face or eyes.”
So what is her number one piece of advice this holiday season?
Stay home if you are sick.
It’s a sentiment echoed by fellow health department director Scott Lockard, whose Kentucky River District in the eastern part of the state has a few of the counties with the highest number of flu cases.
“It’s not always about you; it’s about your elderly grandmother that you go see. It’s about the baby you are around,” he said. “I think people underestimate the flu. They don’t realize how deadly it can actually be to our very old and our very young.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 12,000-61,000 Americans have died from the flu each year since 2010 and recommends that everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated annually.
Lockard also stressed the importance of washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or the time it takes to sing “Happy Birthday” twice.
“There’s a big difference in washing your hands and getting your germs wet,” he said, adding the flu is very contagious.
And even though it is the holiday season and difficult to avoid, Lockard also discourages handshaking, calling it “the worst thing you can do.”