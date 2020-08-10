COVID-19 numbers aren’t improving in Franklin County.
In a press release late Monday afternoon, Franklin County Health Department Deputy Director Brittany Parker said the county had 358 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 41 cases since Friday.
Franklin County has had 101 new cases in August alone.
“You can see it’s still actively spreading in our community, and that is where the majority of cases are lying right now, in the community and community spread,” Parker said during Monday’s weekly press conference with city and county leaders.
Parker also said there were two new deaths in the county for a total of nine.
Of the active cases in the county, 111 are in the general public and 27 are residents of long-term care facilities.
“With these numbers, it reiterates this virus is still very active in our community,” Parker said. “It still needs to be thought about as we’re going out in the community, gathering in groups, wearing your masks, protecting yourselves and others.
“You can gather, but gather safely. Wear a mask, wash your hands, try not to share food, etc. Wearing your mask is important when gathering with people outside your home, who don’t live under your roof.”
The FCHD is hosting a testing event Tuesday at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector from 9 a.m.-noon. All the spots are full, but Parker said those interested in a test can go to fchd.org to see if there is any flexibility in the schedule.
Parker said the health department will not be hosting a testing event the week of Aug. 17 but hopes to host one the week of Aug. 24. The date, time and location have yet to be determined.
“We’re seeing a lot of folks who are symptomatic,” Parker said. “There for a little while we were seeing 50-50 on symptomatic and asymptomatic, no symptoms. It’s starting to become a lot heavier on the symptomatic side.”
Parker said if someone thinks they need to be tested, they should go to kycovid19.ky.gov to find testing centers in and around the region.
She also said Urgent and First Care in town offer COVID-19 testing, as do some primary care physicians in the county.
“If you think you need to be tested, don’t wait on it,” Parker said. “These testing facilities are filling up, and it can take a few days to get a test.”
Parker said the FCHD is transitioning on how it approaches contacts of COVID-19 victims. Because of the rise in cases and number of contacts, people who are a contact are being asked to monitor signs and symptoms and self-quarantine for 14 days. They only need to reach out to the health department if they start showing signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
Those with questions about the virus can contact FCHD at 502-564-7647.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 275 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide Monday, giving the state a total of 35,254 cases since the pandemic began.
Beshear said that a technical issue with the state’s data processor is causing a delay in some reporting, leading to lower numbers that will be updated later in the week.
“Today’s number needs to have a giant asterisk on it, because we know that number is higher and will change,” he said.
There were two new deaths for a statewide total of 775.
The state’s testing positivity rate stands at 5.71%. At least 8,738 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
