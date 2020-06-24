COVID Update

The Franklin County Health Department reported no new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths from the virus Wednesday.

That leaves the county total at 122 confirmed cases. There have been four deaths, all connected to a long-term care facility according to the FCHD.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Kentucky had 229 new confirmed cases on Tuesday and one new death after having 335 cases and 11 deaths Tuesday.

“Where we are is a plateau,” Beshear said, “but a plateau is not the same number every day. It means we’re going to go up and down within a range and as long as we can stay within that range, meaning that we have enough bed capacity in our hospitals, enough ICU capacity, enough ventilators, then we can continue to manage this virus while reopening.”

The state totals are 14,363 confirmed cases and 538 deaths.

A total of 368,152 COVID-19 tests have been administered. There have been 2,574 people hospitalized with the virus, and 335 are currently hospitalized.

A total of 992 patients have been in ICU with 79 currently in ICU.

Beshear said in-person visits for unemployment claims will be available next week in Frankfort from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. by appointment.

Information on signing up for appointments will be available later this week.

Offices will be open Monday and Tuesday in Ashland and Owensboro from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and on July 7-8 there will be offices open in Somerset and Hopkinsville.

Beshear said Wednesday’s press conference was his last COVID-19 update. He will now have a weekly press conference at 4 p.m. with Team Kentucky updates and things going on across the state.

