The Franklin County Health Department reported seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 761 cases since the pandemic began.

The age groups with the most cases are 20-30 with 159 cases and 0-19 with 153 cases. The only other group with more than 100 cases is 31-40 with 102.

A total of 698 Franklin County residents have recovered from the virus.

There are 40 active cases in the community and eight active cases in schools (K-12 and college).

Four local people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and two are in ICU.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,346 new cases statewide Wednesday. It’s the largest one-day total that didn’t include backlogged cases.

“I’ve said this should be a wakeup call or maybe a jolt or shock to the system, but everybody ought to be concerned and everybody ought to be doing the right thing,” Beshear said. “Let’s push the complacency out and let’s get the urgency back in.”

Wednesday’s cases brought the state’s total to 83,013 since the pandemic began.

Seven new deaths were announced Wednesday for a statewide total of 1,276.

There are 711 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID. Of those, 185 are in ICU, and 113 are on ventilators.

The state has seen 16,756 people recover from the virus, and 1,601,887 tests have been administered.

Kentucky’s testing positivity rate is 4.72%.

