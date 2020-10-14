The Franklin County Health Department reported seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 761 cases since the pandemic began.
The age groups with the most cases are 20-30 with 159 cases and 0-19 with 153 cases. The only other group with more than 100 cases is 31-40 with 102.
A total of 698 Franklin County residents have recovered from the virus.
There are 40 active cases in the community and eight active cases in schools (K-12 and college).
Four local people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and two are in ICU.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,346 new cases statewide Wednesday. It’s the largest one-day total that didn’t include backlogged cases.
“I’ve said this should be a wakeup call or maybe a jolt or shock to the system, but everybody ought to be concerned and everybody ought to be doing the right thing,” Beshear said. “Let’s push the complacency out and let’s get the urgency back in.”
Wednesday’s cases brought the state’s total to 83,013 since the pandemic began.
Seven new deaths were announced Wednesday for a statewide total of 1,276.
There are 711 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID. Of those, 185 are in ICU, and 113 are on ventilators.
The state has seen 16,756 people recover from the virus, and 1,601,887 tests have been administered.
Kentucky’s testing positivity rate is 4.72%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.