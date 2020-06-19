The Franklin County Health Department announced three new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county's total to 116 cases.
The three new cases are in long-term care.
Gov. Andy Beshear listed a 95-year-old Franklin County male among the state's deaths at his Friday press conference.
Brittany Parker, FCHD deputy director, said the county had no new deaths Friday. The one Beshear noted Friday was one the health department announced previously.
Franklin County has had four COVID-19 related deaths.
Of the 116 cases in the county, 49 are active and 63 people have recovered.
The county has had 10 people ever hospitalized for COVID-19 with two in the ICU. Six are currently hospitalized.
Of the county's 116 cases, 40 have been long-term care residents and 19 have been long-term care staff.
In the racial breakdown of cases, 67% are white, 12% are African-American, 2% are Hispanic, 3% are multi-racial and 17% are unknown.
FCHD is currently monitoring or has monitored a total of 175 contacts, and the county's contacts have spread across eight counties.
"With 40 of our cases being LTC residents, that has made our contacts of positive cases not as large as it could be since that is such a secluded population during the pandemic," Parker said.
Parker said on average, positive cases in Franklin County have three direct contacts.
