-COVID-19- Vaccination Community Clinics 2021

The Franklin County Health Department's walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue Tuesday with one at the Housing Authority of Frankfort, 590 Walter Todd Dr., from 4-6 p.m.

The department is alternating Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on Fridays. Those interested in being vaccinated should call the FCHD at 502-564-7647 to get on the schedule for a Friday vaccine.

A total of 15 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since the FCHD’s last report on Thursday. That brings the total number of Franklin County residents who have tested positive to 4,042 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

There are currently 32 active cases in the county.

The health department has administered 4,792 first doses and 4,721 second doses of the Moderna vaccine. It has also given 2,569 Johnson & Johnson vaccines along with 314 first doses and one second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, bringing the total number of vaccines given by FCHD to 12,397.

According to a state website, 61.07% of Franklin County residents have been vaccinated. Woodford County leads the state with 62.38% of its residents receiving vaccinations.

Other walk-up clinics scheduled this month are Friday at the Farmers Market at River View Park from 4-6 p.m. as part of the Salvation Army’s Stand Down for Veterans program, Sunday at Good Shepherd Church, 75 Shepherd Way from 5-7 p.m., and June 14 at Fit 4 Life, 202 Limestone Drive, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription