Forty-four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Franklin County Health Department on Tuesday, bringing this week’s count to 89 cases.
The county is closing in on 3,300 total cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began more than 10 months ago. Currently, 3,290 virus cases have ever been confirmed by FCHD.
Eleven Franklin Countians are hospitalized with COVID-19, including one patient being treated in the intensive care unit.
The average daily new case count over the past seven days for the county is 59.4 per 100,000 population. Counties in the red zone, the most severe, are those with incidence rates higher than 25.
A total of 39 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus.
To date the health department has administered a total of 3,150 COVID-19 vaccines, including 2,504 initial doses and 646 second doses.
