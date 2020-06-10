The total number of COVID-19 cases in Franklin County is quickly approaching 100.

On Wednesday, the Franklin County Health Department announced three new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 91 since the pandemic began. Of that number, 51 cases are active and 36 patients have recovered. Four Franklin Countians have died from the virus.

Thirty-two of the coronavirus cases are residents at long-term care facilities and 19 are staff members at those facilities.

According to a gender breakdown provided by the health department, 47 females and 44 males have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

FCHD data also show that the 41-50 age group has seen the most cases with 16. Fourteen cases have been recorded for those ages 18-30; 61-70; and 81-plus. The 31-40 age group has 12 cases with those 51-60 and 71-80 accounting for nine cases each. There have been three confirmed coronavirus cases in the 18 and younger age group.

Statewide, the governor reported 191 new cases at his daily press conference.

“This week we’ve seen cases higher and lower and today we are right in the middle,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “We don’t see day after day of continued increases and that is good.”

The total number of confirmed cases in Kentucky stands at 11,883; 3,375 have recovered from the virus.

“We’ve got a robust testing program,” Beshear explained, adding that 302,347 tests have been administered.

He also announced seven new COVID-19 deaths. None of the victims were from Franklin County.

