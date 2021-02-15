Franklin County Health Department Director Judy Mattingly ran through the usual numbers related to the spread of COVID-19 at Monday’s weekly community update.
However, she made a point to pause on one number: There are now zero cases in the county’s long-term care facilities.
Long-term care facilities have been at the center of attention both locally and across the nation, as initial outbreaks swept through the facilities’ older and more vulnerable populations. Mattingly said that vaccination efforts are to thank for the dramatic decrease.
“It makes perfect sense because all of those long-term care centers have already been offered the vaccine,” Mattingly said.
Overall, the county has seen 3,481 total cases as of Monday — 112 cases are active now, and 23 of those are school-related, per Mattingly.
Forty Franklin Countians have died while infected with COVID-19. Mattingly said that the state has thus far confirmed 28 of those deaths to have been caused by COVID-19.
People who have not been vaccinated can go to the kycovid19.ky.gov website to register for a vaccine dose at a regional site — depending on what tier they’re in — according to Mattingly.
Mattingly said that FCHD has administered 3,086 initial doses of vaccines and 1,454 second doses thus far.
“Our community is so appreciated, so pleased at the process of the vaccines,” Judge-Executive Huston Wells said. “… It’s nothing but great praises we hear from our community in your efforts to make getting vaccinations as easy as possible.”
Mattingly added that last week saw the lowest number of cases reported in Franklin County since October.
Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management Director Tom Russell also offered an update on his office’s response to inclement weather.
“We are relatively well-prepared for what Mother Nature has to throw at us,” he said. “That said, the weather forecast is getting worse. We’re starting to trend the ice line further to the west … . We are proceeding on like we are going to have a major event. This thing should move out by early Tuesday, and then we have another threat coming in for Wednesday and Thursday.”
Russell said to call 502-353-2252 with questions, needs or concerns related to damage caused by weather.
