On Friday, Sept. 15, the Franklin County High School Class of 1966 will kick off its 57th reunion at Benny Watkins Field (the football field located at the high school).

Tailgating will start at 6 p.m. with hot dogs, chips and drinks provided. At 7 p.m. we will watch pre-game activities and attend the game.

