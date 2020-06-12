There are officially 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County.
According to Brittany Parker, deputy director for the Franklin County Health Department, eight new cases were confirmed on Friday.
Of the 100 confirmed cases, 52 cases are active and 44 patients have recovered. Four Franklin Countians had died due to COVID-19 complications as of Friday. According to the FCHD, all four deaths are connected to a long-term care facility outbreak.
Frankfort Care and Bradford Square Care and Rehabilitation Center were the only two long-term care facilities in Frankfort reporting active cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, according to state data.
Frankfort Care has had 29 residents and 16 staff members test positive for COVID-19.
None of Bradford Square’s staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, but the facility has had two residents test positive. One case at Bradford Square remains active.
Statewide, there are now 12,166 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 331 new cases confirmed on Friday, according to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.
Four new deaths were also reported Friday, bringing the state total to 497.
