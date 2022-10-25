Screen Shot 2022-10-25 at 12.19.46 PM.png

A lot of information was covered at the sports commission kick-off meeting for on Oct. 17 as Franklin County Parks Committee, which is a subset of the fiscal court held a meeting to lay out the specific state requirements for creating a sports commission.

Randy Royer, the senior principal of the Hitchcock Design Group, and Eddie Jones, a consultant who is currently a magistrate in McCracken County, went over the finer details of what Franklin County and the City of Frankfort will have to do to set a sports tourism commission that ultimately help build an athletic facility that would attract a high volume of tourism. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription