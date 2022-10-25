A lot of information was covered at the sports commission kick-off meeting for on Oct. 17 as Franklin County Parks Committee, which is a subset of the fiscal court held a meeting to lay out the specific state requirements for creating a sports commission.
Randy Royer, the senior principal of the Hitchcock Design Group, and Eddie Jones, a consultant who is currently a magistrate in McCracken County, went over the finer details of what Franklin County and the City of Frankfort will have to do to set a sports tourism commission that ultimately help build an athletic facility that would attract a high volume of tourism.
Area leaders present for the meeting included Judge-Executive Huston Wells, Magistrates Michael Mueller and Scotty Tracy, Parks Director Charles Lewis and Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt and Robin Antenucci, the executive director of Visit Frankfort.
In addition to being a magistrate, Jones is also an attorney and he played a large role in setting up a sports commission in McCracken County started out by citing Kentucky Revised Statutes that relate to the formation of such a body.
He said because the commission will be part of an interlocal agreement between city and county, per Kentucky Revised Statute the makeup of the commission is specifically outlined.
"You don't have a lot of latitude here," Jones told the group. "It has to be this way. You have establish a seven-person commission. Three of which will come from the hotel industry, one will come from the restaurant industry, one of which will be generated by a chamber of commerce-type nomination."
The last two members of the commission will be split between the county and the city.
"The reason for the seven is because the majority of the seven is vested in this money," Jones expounded. "That is what the statute wants because they have more interest in putting 'heads in beds' and more people in their restaurants."
Other issues discussed was how the commission would add revenue to the city and county tourism budgets while also helping to fund future projects. One possibility that was floated by Jones was adding an additional 3% transient tax on hotel rooms in the county and city.
County officials say the meeting went a long way to clear up some misconceptions about the commission that had come about since it was first brought up.
"I think it was a very informative meeting in regards to the firm [Hitchcock] and them being able to lay out the roadmap and details and clear up all the rhetoric and misinformation that was being spread by individuals and groups about defunding and blowing up tourism," stated Tracy.
This was the first in a series of kick-off meetings with various community stake holders including, city officials and local hotels and restaurants.
The time of the next public meeting with the county is still to be determined.
