The Franklin County Humane Society is in need of surgical space.
The lease on the facility the humane society currently uses is expiring and the work will be moved to another location.
Last year, 1,984 spay/neuter surgeries were performed through the humane society’s low-cost community spay/neuter and (Trap-Neuter-Return) TNR programs.
“Surgeries are regularly scheduled every month and it is important to maintain the schedule for the good of the animals and the entire community,” Sam Marcus, FCHS board president, said.
The humane society is currently raising $1.6 million to fund a new animal shelter that would include a surgical area with two tables for spay/neuter and TNR clinics; a treatment, lab and pharmacy area; a radiology area; an exam, special procedures and dental room; an intensive care unit; secure medical storage; and veterinary office space.
Anyone with information on a possible surgical space location should email the humane society at contact.fchsky@gmail.com
To make an online donation toward the new animal shelter, visit https://www.flipcause.com/secure/classic/ODY4ODg. Checks may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society and sent to 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601. Please specify that the donation is for the new shelter so it will be directed to the right account.
